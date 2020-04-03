Home

Browns Funeral Service - Durant
4900 W. U.S. Hwy 70
Durant, OK 74702
580-920-0393
CHARLEY JAMES RICE

Charley James Rice passed away on April 1, 2020 at his home in Kemp. He was born on Friday July 25, 1930 in Kemp, Oklahoma to Willie and Ivy Rice. He went to school in Kemp, Oklahoma and graduated in 1948. He was in training at Sheppard Air Force Base November 1, 1948 - February 1, 1949 and later stationed @ Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi February 1, 1949 - October 31, 1949 as an Air Craft Rescue. He was in the Air Force Reserved for 6 years. In 1953 he married Peggy Joyce (Ricks) Rice (1936-1997) together four children, Freddie, Neal, Gail and Melissa. On February 5, 1981 he married Anna (Pittman/Hayes) Rice and accepted two step children Gene Hayes and Ana-Alicia Hayes Sinor who he raised as his own. He was a farmer and rancher all his life.
James was preceded in death by his mother and father, Willie (1905-1997) & Ivy (1912-2009) Rice; grandmother Toccoa Caraway (1896-1993); sons Freddie (1954-1955) and Neal Rice (1957-2012); first wife Peggy (Ricks) Rice and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
James is survived by his wife Lucy (Anna Pittman/Hayes) Rice of the home in Kemp, Oklahoma; daughters, Gail Gower & husband Keith of Denison, Texas, Melissa Johnston & husband Louis of Kemp, Oklahoma and Ana Alicia (Hayes) Sinor & husband Chance of Colbert, Oklahoma; daughter-in-law Donna Rice of Denton, Texas; son Gene Hayes & wife Kelly of Denison Texas; grandkids, Isaac Bustamante & Paige Hagood of OK City, Michael & Rachel Gower of Texas, Tricia & Marc Anthony Gower of Ohio, Garrett & Logan Mize of Denton Texas, Dylan & Sierra Sinor of Durant, Chanda Sinor, Tyler Sinor, Chase and Tasha Love, Colbert Oklahoma, Kenley Hayes, Tanner Hayes & Hannah Hayes of Denison Texas, and Charley Johnston of Kemp, Oklahoma; two great-grand babies on the way; brother, Dale Rice and wife Beverly of Denison Texas; several cousins, nieces, nephews and his side kick Duke Bozo Rice (2007-2020)
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM at Kemp Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Spears officiating. Family visitation will be Friday evening at Kemp Baptist Church. Burial will be at Kemp Cemetery in Kemp, Oklahoma with, Berly Sears, Marty Hutchinson, Jay Dungeon, Shane Covey, Tim Bennett and Chase Love serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charley Badillo, Barry Burges, Wes Dillard, Bobby Dobbins, Corkey Staton, Buck Sinor, Odell Hendrix, John Belcher, & Wright's Drive In girls, Schanan Hayes and Cathy Castleberry Mayhue. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Kemp Baptist Church Falls Creek Camp or Kemp cemetery. Due to the recent restrictions on Social Gatherings, please consider Gov. Stitt's executive order. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
