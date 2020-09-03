1/
CHARLIE HOWARD HUGHES
BONHAM-A celebration of life for Charlie Howard Hughes, age 83 of Bonham, TX will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fannin Memorial Garden. Bro. Gene Owen will officiate. Charlie joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Denison, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
He is survived by siblings, George Hughes and wife Barbara of Dodd City, TX; Billy Hughes and wife Nancy of Henderson, TX; Roy Hughes of Bonham, TX and Mary Phillips of San Antonio, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
