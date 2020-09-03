BONHAM-A celebration of life for Charlie Howard Hughes, age 83 of Bonham, TX will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fannin Memorial Garden. Bro. Gene Owen will officiate. Charlie joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Denison, TX. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

He is survived by siblings, George Hughes and wife Barbara of Dodd City, TX; Billy Hughes and wife Nancy of Henderson, TX; Roy Hughes of Bonham, TX and Mary Phillips of San Antonio, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

