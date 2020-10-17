CHARLIE SISEMORE

Charlie went to be with Ann on October 8, 2020. They were married 49 years and provided a stable home for their three boys. He served honorably in the Air Force before returning to Grayson County for the remainder of his life. He was a 50+ year member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 100 of Dallas Texas . He was an Endowed member of the George R Reeves Lodge of Pottsboro for 41 years, raised to Master Mason on December 11, 1979, always volunteered for anything around the Lodge and received their highest Award of the Golden Trowel. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pottsboro, and was the unofficial mayor of Whataburger in Sherman and really enjoyed good times with family and friends there.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ann and his son Donald Loyd. He is survived by son Jimmy Floyd of Colbert Oklahoma and son Michael Boyd of Palestine Texas, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, no services are planned at this time. The family wishes that any memorials be in the form of a donation to the charity of your choice
. Honorary pallbearers will be members of The George R Reeves Lodge of Pottsboro and his Whataburger friends.