Charlotte Kathleen Abrams born Saturday, November 25, 1944 in Hale Center, Texas; went home to Christ Thursday, July 11, 2019 from her residence in Colbert, Ok. She was predeceased by her parents Johnnie (Kenneth) and Fairlee Trimble.

Charlotte is survived by her loving children, daughter, Alecia and husband Scott Adams; son, Shane Nix; her grandchildren, Adison and Scott Adams. Also, her brother, Randy and wife Beth Trimble, Stormye and Pauline Trimble, and Fabian and Nance and many nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was a woman of great compassion, unshakeable faith, a kind and gentle nature, joyful outlook and possessed tremendous bravery throughout her life.

Her adventurous spirit took her on many journeys from snorkeling in Hawaii, to building a cabin in Wyoming and attending the Kentucky Derby. She also had many exciting and fulfilling occupations during her life. She was the first female dispatcher with the Denison Fire Department, a professional cake decorator, real estate agent, and administrative assistant with the family business, Computer Horse Breeders.

Visitation will be held at Bratcher Funeral Home Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Denison, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Bratcher Funeral Home Chapel, Elder Clifford Gowens and Elder Shane Nix will be officiating.

