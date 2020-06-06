Charlotte Lynn Edwards, age 45, of Denison, TX, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband; Rodney Slaughter, her brother; Steven Ramirez of Austin, TX, her uncle; Johnny Garcia of Robstown, TX, other extended family and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

