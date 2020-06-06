CHARLOTTE LYNN EDWARDS
Charlotte Lynn Edwards, age 45, of Denison, TX, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her husband; Rodney Slaughter, her brother; Steven Ramirez of Austin, TX, her uncle; Johnny Garcia of Robstown, TX, other extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 6, 2020.
