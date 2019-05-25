Charlsie London, age 89, gained her angel wings on May 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on August 6, 1929 to Jim and Ida Lunsford. She married Fred London on October 20, 1951. They were married for 63 years and had five children, Derrell and wife Phyllis London of Cooper, David and Marilyn London of Wolfe City, Danna and Husband Kendel Lewis of Greenville, Jeff and wife Christi London of Bailey. They were blessed with twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grand children and five great-great-grandchildren. She loved and touched all of her family deeply.

Charlsie was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and a born again Christian. She was known for making beautiful quilts, crocheting skills, her wonderful cooking and her love for her children and grandchildren. She made and donated many baby blankets to the nursery at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Charlsie will be missed by her friends and family.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Owens Funeral Chapel in Wolfe City.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Leonard with Brother David Hawkins officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wolfe City.

Pallbearers are her grandsons, Daniel Johnson, Dustin Pearson, Jonathan London, Cody Furry, Kyle Whitworth, Mike Johnson and Peyton Webster.

Charlsie is survived by her brother Jimmy Lunsford; and sister Sharon Shields. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred London; daughter Gaynell Johnson Ashley; and her sister Jean Williams. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 25, 2019