Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. W. Owens & Son Funeral Home - Wolfe City
200 Santa Fe Street
Wolfe City, TX 75496
903-496-2331
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. W. Owens & Son Funeral Home - Wolfe City
200 Santa Fe Street
Wolfe City, TX 75496
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley Creek Baptist Church
Leonard, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlsie London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlsie Fay (Lunsford) London


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlsie Fay (Lunsford) London Obituary
Charlsie London, age 89, gained her angel wings on May 22, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on August 6, 1929 to Jim and Ida Lunsford. She married Fred London on October 20, 1951. They were married for 63 years and had five children, Derrell and wife Phyllis London of Cooper, David and Marilyn London of Wolfe City, Danna and Husband Kendel Lewis of Greenville, Jeff and wife Christi London of Bailey. They were blessed with twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grand children and five great-great-grandchildren. She loved and touched all of her family deeply.
Charlsie was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church and a born again Christian. She was known for making beautiful quilts, crocheting skills, her wonderful cooking and her love for her children and grandchildren. She made and donated many baby blankets to the nursery at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Charlsie will be missed by her friends and family.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Owens Funeral Chapel in Wolfe City.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Valley Creek Baptist Church in Leonard with Brother David Hawkins officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wolfe City.
Pallbearers are her grandsons, Daniel Johnson, Dustin Pearson, Jonathan London, Cody Furry, Kyle Whitworth, Mike Johnson and Peyton Webster.
Charlsie is survived by her brother Jimmy Lunsford; and sister Sharon Shields. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred London; daughter Gaynell Johnson Ashley; and her sister Jean Williams.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now