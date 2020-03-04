Home

CHASE ALAN LOVELL

CHASE ALAN LOVELL Obituary
Chase Alan Lovell, 35, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Chase is survived by his family, wife, Courtney Lovell, daughters, Chandler Nell Lovell, Chaney Alyn Lovell all of Denison, TX; parents, Cliff and Sharon Lovell of Denison, TX; and sister, Cassie Lovell of Kingwood, TX.
Celebration of Life Service for Chase will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Faith Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Jordan officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Baptist Church or True Options Pregnancy Care Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020
