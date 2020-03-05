|
|
Our Chase went home to his Lord and Savior Monday, March 2, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Chase was born July 23, 1984 in Denison, Texas and is the son of Cliff and Sharon (DaVault) Lovell. Chase enjoyed all sports and played soccer from age 3 through high school. He graduated Denison High School in 2002 and then attended Hardin Simmons in Abilene, Texas. He enjoyed the beach and anything outdoors. Chase has been mowing lawns since he was 15 and started a lawn care business, Lovell's Lawn & Landscaping, with his dad Cliff in 2008. Chase took over the business in 2012 and loved taking care of all his clients. Chase grew up in church and believed in Jesus Christ for his salvation. He was baptized in July 2012 and began to pursue the Lord with renewed commitment. Chase was a member of Faith Fellowship Baptist Church in Denison, Texas. He valued reading God's Word daily and understood the truth and power it provides. Chase met the love of his life, Courtney Cole Wilburn, at church where they grew up together. They were married August 25, 2012 in Denison, Texas. In the following years, they would have two precious girls, Chandler and Chaney. The great joys of Chase's life include his family, dear friends, and faith in Jesus Christ. He was always willing to help anyone in need and was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. Although his passing leaves a void in all our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts. He was a gentle giant with a heart the size of Texas.
Chase leaves behind his beloved family: wife, Courtney Lovell, daughters, Chandler Nell Lovell, Chaney Alyn Lovell, all of Denison, TX; parents, Cliff and Sharon Lovell of Denison, TX; sister, Cassie Lovell of Kingwood, TX; in laws, David and Marijane Wilburn of Denison, TX; brother-in-law, Chris Wilburn and wife, Rachel of Denison, TX; and two nieces, Brooks and Lark.
Celebration of Life Service for Chase will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Faith Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Jordan officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Baptist Church or True Options Pregnancy Center.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020