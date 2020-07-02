FARMERS BRANCH–Chazz E. Hailey, age 22, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his grandfather's residence in Sherman.
Public visitation (come and go) will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM (noon) to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the King's Trail Cowboy Church at 498 Bethel Cannon Road in Whitewright, Texas. Jason Norton is the Host Pastor. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery in Trenton.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals at Waldo Funeral Home.
