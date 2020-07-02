1/1
CHAZZ E. HAILEY
FARMERS BRANCH–Chazz E. Hailey, age 22, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his grandfather's residence in Sherman.
Public visitation (come and go) will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM (noon) to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the King's Trail Cowboy Church at 498 Bethel Cannon Road in Whitewright, Texas. Jason Norton is the Host Pastor. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery in Trenton.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals at Waldo Funeral Home.
You many sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
King's Trail Cowboy Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

