Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX 75076
(903) 786-6316
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Lufkin State Supported Living Center Chapel
6844 N U.S. Highway 69
Pollok, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Georgetown Cemetery
Cheri Ann Hawkins


Cheri Ann Hawkins Obituary
POTTSBORO- Cheri Ann Hawkins was born September 29, 1954 in New Boston, Texas to the late Billye Jean (Colston) and Harold Dale Hawkins, and died Friday, March 8, 2019. She loved to draw and color and write her numbers. She loved watching TV, especially Wheel of Fortune, ABC News, Hee Haw, and I Dream of Jeannie. Ms. Hawkins was known to memorize birthdays and license plates, and loved purses, trinkets, pacifiers, sippy cups and baby dolls. She loved getting money and going shopping, listening to her music, eating at Red Lobster, and any Mexican food. She especially enjoyed mushrooms. Survivors include her sister, Linda Hawkins of Nacogdoches; niece, Tia Lucas and husband Richard of Winter Haven, Florida; nephews, Michael Zamorsky of Beaumont and Arnold Pyle III of Nacogdoches; aunt, Delores Beggs of Dekalb; cousins, Kathy Priest of Enid, Oklahoma, Tina Renick and Missy Beggs, both of Dallas; and her friends and caregivers at Lufkin State Supported Living Center. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Georgetown Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
