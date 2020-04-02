Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Cheryl (McCollum) Childers, a beautiful soul, beloved daughter and family member left this life in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at the age of 63. Her service will be private.
Dr. Childers is survived by her mother, Barbara McCollum of Calera, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Calera Church of Christ, P.O. Box 413, Calera, OK 74730
Quivira Heights Church of Christ, 1718 S.W. Crest Drive, Topeka, OK 66604
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020
