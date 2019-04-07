Cheryl Lynn (Franks) Keeling was born November 15, 1961, in Sherman, Texas to the late Charles Franks and Patsy (Franklin) Franks. She went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at the age of 57. She lived in Sherman and Howe.

Cheryl married Kenneth Joe Keeling on August 11, 1980. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2002. As a child she was involved in 4-H, playdays, and she loved riding horses. She played basketball and volleyball in high school. She loved NASCAR Racing, and rooting for her favorite driver. Cheryl worked at The American Legion, Amvets, and at J.S. Freels - Attorney at law.

Cheryl loved going to Colorado and going camping with her family. Her son, Travis, was her greatest joy in life.

She is survived by her son; Travis Grant Keeling, of Denison, sister; Debbie Polonchak of Howe; brother, Charles Franks and wife Cathie of Canton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Her family will receive visitors from 10-11am Saturday April 6, 2019 at Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. A Committal Celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at 11am.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

