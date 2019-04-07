Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Keeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lynn (Franks) Keeling


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Lynn (Franks) Keeling Obituary
Cheryl Lynn (Franks) Keeling was born November 15, 1961, in Sherman, Texas to the late Charles Franks and Patsy (Franklin) Franks. She went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at the age of 57. She lived in Sherman and Howe.
Cheryl married Kenneth Joe Keeling on August 11, 1980. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2002. As a child she was involved in 4-H, playdays, and she loved riding horses. She played basketball and volleyball in high school. She loved NASCAR Racing, and rooting for her favorite driver. Cheryl worked at The American Legion, Amvets, and at J.S. Freels - Attorney at law.
Cheryl loved going to Colorado and going camping with her family. Her son, Travis, was her greatest joy in life.
She is survived by her son; Travis Grant Keeling, of Denison, sister; Debbie Polonchak of Howe; brother, Charles Franks and wife Cathie of Canton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Her family will receive visitors from 10-11am Saturday April 6, 2019 at Chapel on the Hill in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. A Committal Celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at 11am.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now