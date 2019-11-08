|
|
On Monday, November 4, 2019, Cheryle Jo White, 73, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at home in Denison.
Mrs. White was born December 17, 1945 in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph And Deloris (Hogue) Ashmore.. She married the love of her life, James Floyd White, July 18, 1980 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cheryle retired from GTE in 1994, after 28 years of service. She then worked at the Book Rack in Sherman where she was able to share her love of reading with others. She enjoyed working there and made many new friends. Cheryle was a warm and caring person. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. White leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 39 years, James White of Denison, TX; brothers, Michael Ashmore of Sherman, TX; Stephen Ashmore, wife Karla and son Alex of Van Alstyne, TX; step daughter, Angela Freeland and husband, Riley Freeland and grandchildren Chloe and Sean Freeland of Corning, NY; sister-in-law, Sharon Munholland and husband, Rick of Durant, OK; niece, Stephanie Dolezal and husband, Jake, their daughter Audrey of Durant, OK; aunt, Thelma Gard of Marshall, IL,; Mike Barnhart, husband of Candy (Beckwith) Barnhart, of Marshall, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Lyle Ashmore, Gary Ashmore and cousin, Candy Barnhart, cousins Rhondal Claypool (KIA in Vietnam), and Leslie Claypool of Illinois.
Mrs. White will be cremated according to her wishes. A Celebration of Life Service for Cheryle will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019