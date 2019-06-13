Chester Arch Howell January 16, 1921 - June 9, 2019. Visitation is on Saturday June 15 at 10 a.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne Texas. A graveside service will follow at Highland Cemetery outside of Anna. A memorial service will be held in Waco at a later date.

Chester 'Chet' Howell was born to Archer Cleveland Howell and Frances Powell Howell Sanstrom in Anna. Chet grew up mostly in Anna, attending Anna schools.

He graduated from Texas A and M in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. After the war, he went to work for the Veterans Administration hospital in McKinney Texas. There he met a nurse and Navy veteran named Lettie Willbanks. They married May 15, 1948 and remained married for 63 years until her death in 2011. Chet continued working for the VA for 39 years in McKinney Texas, Fayetteville Arkansas, Topeka Kansas, and Waco.

Chet was very active over the years in various church committees, Kiwanis, the Baylor Seniors Choir, the Sons of the Republic of Texas, the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Masonic Lodge. After retirement, Chet resumed his hobby of painting, often producing one painting a day even in his 90s. He has also written several books.

Chet was preceded in death by his wife Lettie and by his sisters Jewell Howell Cantrell and Doris Howell, and grandson Colin Schafer.

Chet is survived by children Kathy Howell Machol and her husband John Machol, Susan Howell Schafer, and John Howell and his wife Rosa; grandchildren, Dylan Schafer, his wife Lauren and children Jake, Elyson, and Will;, Liz Machol Mayerich, her husband Dave and children Cora and Diana, Tom Machol, and Marianne Howell.

In honor of Chester's lifelong commitment to Kiwanis, memorials may be made to the Kiwanis Foundation.

