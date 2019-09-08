|
Chester Lee Ball, 90, of Bells, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Chester was born on August 25, 1929 in Bonham, Texas. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1947 and later that year, entered military service in the Army. He served in Japan and in Korea during the Korean War. He was discharged from service in 1951, but re-enlisted in 1953, when he then served at many posts within the US and many countries abroad. In 1967, he was sent to Vietnam. He was wounded during the TET offensive and received a Purple Heart. Chester retired from the Army in 1969 after serving in the Infantry Div, Artillery Div, and as a drill sergeant, rising up to the rank of Master Sergeant E8. He moved back to Texas, enrolled at Grayson College and received his degree in drafting. He worked as Director of Mapping at the Grayson County Appraisal District until he retired in 1992. Along with his late wife, he was active in many veteran organizations and did volunteer work at the VA Hospital in Bonham, Texas.
A celebration of his life will be held at VFW Post 2772 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Chester has been cremated according to his wishes. Interment will be at St. Steven's Columbarium next to his beloved wife, June Ball.
Chester is survived by his daughters, Susan Roberts of Bells, Ann Malone and partner Tony Sulsar of Bells; sister-in-law, Becky Wheless and husband Gene of Colbert, Okla.; sister, Wanda Brice; grandchildren, Jared Roberts and wife Allison, Ashleigh Hyatt and husband Terry, Justin Roberts and partner Briauna Rolen, Hunter Malone and partner Seve Mexia, Breeonna Overman and partner Justin Erwin, and Katelyn Malone and fiance Ryan Del Col; great-granddaughter, Isley Kybruz; and his great-grandsons, Ian Kybruz, Oliver Del Col, and Kristopher Erwin.
Chester is also survived by his close friends, Ray and Nellie Flood, Kay "Skeeter" Callahan, and the many, many people whose hearts he touched through his tireless passion of supporting the military troops, past and present and their families. The VFW, AMVets, American Legion, MOPH and many more organizations were very much a part of his life and he was in theirs.
Chester was preceded in death by his beloved wife June and loving son-in-law Dean "Tater" Roberts.
The family expresses extreme gratitude to the health care professionals that assisted Chester for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Military Order of Purple Heart.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019