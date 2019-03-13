Chester Lee Sutherland, 81, of Sherman, Texas went onto his heavenly reward on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Pathway Church of God, 2001 E. Lamar, Sherman, with Rev. Charles Richter and Rev. Don Russell officiating. Burial will be at West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Sutherland, Clayton Irwin, Mac McCoy, Robert Cripe, Dominie (Pookie) John son-Cripe, Ashton Sutherland, Mark Mc Veigh, R. J. Walker and Roy Hess.

Chester was born August 20, 1937 in Sherman, Texas to Lonnie and Epsy Sutherland. He met Evelyn Adams in church and married the love of his life on September 8, 1957. They celebrated 57 blessed years together before her death on February 22, 2015.

Chester and Evelyn owned and operated C&E Discount Glass and Mirror for several years before retiring. Chester was a member of Pathway Church of God. He loved reading his bible, listening to anointed gospel music and holiday family gatherings. His greatest desire was to be a faithful Christian, go to Heaven, meet Jesus and greet all his family already there.

Survivors include Kenny Sutherland, Rusty and Donna Sutherland, Lana Robbins, Deana and Mac McCoy and Chastina Cripe; grandchildren Chastina and Robert Cripe, Jonathan and Rebekkah Sutherland, Cheryl and Charles Spillman, Jessica and Michael Nowlin, Amber Sutherland and Mark McVeigh, Clayton and Ashley Irwin, Katie Babb and Miranda Hess and R.J. Walker; twenty- five great-grand children; nieces Patricia Hubbard, Nancy Carey, Sondra and Jerry Griffin and Erica and Tonya and Tommy Johnson.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Sutherland; parents Lonnie and Epsy Sutherland; daughter-in-law JoAnn Sutherland; mother-in-law and father-in-law Louise and Walter Williamson; brother Dudley Brad berry; sisters Joyce Baker and Noreen House.

A special THANK YOU to Rebecca Barrett for all you have done and a huge THANK YOU to all the fifth-floor nurses at Texoma Medical Center for your compassionate care of our loved one and Heart to Heart Hospice and staff for all your help, love and support.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary