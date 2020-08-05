1/
CHRAVANNA MCMILLIN
A beloved child, Chravanna Raelin McMillin passed from this life on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the age of 3 months.
Chravanna is loved by her parents, Chris and Savanna, siblings, Brooklyn Paulsen, Calvin McMillin and Max McMillin, grandparents, Joquita Smith, Wyman McMillin, Bunny Weaver and Stephen Weaver.
Family hour will be from 6-7:00 PM on Thursday August 6, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A chapel service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday August 7, 2020 at the Chapel with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating.
A live stream of the service will be available on our FB page at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
