CHRISTIAN BURDETTE

Services for Christian Michael Frederick Burdette will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Dennis Noblett of Home Hospice of Grayson County/Post Oak Fellowship officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Brother Roy Duff officiating A visitation for Christian will be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at the funeral Home from 6-8 p.m..

Christian is survived his parents Dale and Janet LaFoy, brothers Theodoros Alexiadis and Dillon LaFoy and wife Kaylie, sisters Franki Guess and husband Joseph, Liana LaFoy, and Desiree Adams and husband Jeff. Grandmother Marshia Popplewell.

Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

