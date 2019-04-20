Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christian Warren-Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christian Paul Warren-Cantrell


2005 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Christian Paul Warren-Cantrell Obituary
Christian Paul Warren Cantrell, 13, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 19 at Garden of Memories Cemetary in Colbert, OKLA. Arrangments were under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OKLA.
He is survived by his parents, Randy Cantrell and Brandi Hinton of Mead, Okla, Amanda (Trey) Bellah of Mead, Okla, and Shannon (Jolene) Warren of Conroe; sister's Emily Ansiel of Wapanucka, Okla, Tayler Cantrell of Bokchito, Okla, Morgan Bellah of Mead, Okla, Micah Struckman of Mead, Okla, Brooklyn Hinton of Mead, Okla, Star Warren of Conroe, and Jade Warren of Conroe; brothers Joseph Cantrell of Mead, Okla, Justin Bellah of Dallas, Briar Cantrell of Mead, Okla, and Collin Hinton of Mead, Okla; grandparents Danny Brown and Charlotte Waitman of Bonham, Jenny Shannon of Durant, Okla, Johnnie (Jacque) Johnson of Cartwright, Okla, Anna Smitherman of Woodland, Buddy (Becky) Warren of Conroe.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.