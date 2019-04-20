|
Christian Paul Warren Cantrell, 13, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 19 at Garden of Memories Cemetary in Colbert, OKLA. Arrangments were under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OKLA.
He is survived by his parents, Randy Cantrell and Brandi Hinton of Mead, Okla, Amanda (Trey) Bellah of Mead, Okla, and Shannon (Jolene) Warren of Conroe; sister's Emily Ansiel of Wapanucka, Okla, Tayler Cantrell of Bokchito, Okla, Morgan Bellah of Mead, Okla, Micah Struckman of Mead, Okla, Brooklyn Hinton of Mead, Okla, Star Warren of Conroe, and Jade Warren of Conroe; brothers Joseph Cantrell of Mead, Okla, Justin Bellah of Dallas, Briar Cantrell of Mead, Okla, and Collin Hinton of Mead, Okla; grandparents Danny Brown and Charlotte Waitman of Bonham, Jenny Shannon of Durant, Okla, Johnnie (Jacque) Johnson of Cartwright, Okla, Anna Smitherman of Woodland, Buddy (Becky) Warren of Conroe.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
