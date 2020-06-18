CHRISTINA ANN CULVER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Ann Culver, age 51, of Van Alstyne, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence with family near.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Michael Barron of the home, her son; Matthew Culver, daughters; Katy Culver, & Zoe Barron, step-son; Jacob Barron, her parents; Raymond & Irene Webb, her sister; Jeanelle Folbrecht, her brother; Brooks Webb, one grandchild, other extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX, with Richard Gage officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved