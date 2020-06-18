Christina Ann Culver, age 51, of Van Alstyne, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence with family near.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband; Michael Barron of the home, her son; Matthew Culver, daughters; Katy Culver, & Zoe Barron, step-son; Jacob Barron, her parents; Raymond & Irene Webb, her sister; Jeanelle Folbrecht, her brother; Brooks Webb, one grandchild, other extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX, with Richard Gage officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

