Christina Marie Estes entered her earthly life on May 22, 1978 and departed it for her Heavenly home on November 16, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. Born in Taunton, MA, she was the youngest of two daughters of Michael Joseph Rutkoski, Jr. and Martha Linda Rutkoski. Christina attended Abilene High School and graduated from Texas A&M University where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She was currently working on her master's degree at Capella University. She was accepted for study at the Julliard School of Music, but her professional life turned another direction. She was also accepted into medical school but ultimately pursued the business side of health care.
She began her career with United Health Care in 2000. Christina ultimately advanced to Senior Director with a wide scope of responsibility, leading a large team for the organization. She was highly valued as a very successful problem-solver. She achieved numerous work-related accolades including Six Sigma Black Belt and LEAN Certification. She was also known for her emphasis on community service and often involved her team in volunteer projects.
An exceptionally gifted musician and a former member of the Dallas Symphony, she played tuba, trumpet, flute and piano and was teaching herself to play the violin. She won first chair, All City, All District, Regional and State competitions with the tuba.
Additionally, Christina was the first woman certified by the Texas Department of Public Safety to teach concealed hand gun courses. She was also an excellent cook, played golf, read voraciously, and as a true dog lover, she trained her beloved dog Reagan to do just about anything. An avid gardener, she raised hydrangeas and vegetables. She loved to travel and fondly regarded the four years she lived in the UK. Her favorite travels were to Maui, California, Disneyland and Colorado. Highly competitive, she was an athlete and sports lover who enjoyed watching her children compete, coaching their teams in soccer and softball. No matter what she did, Christina aspired to excellence and was a great role model to others.
Christina married Greg Estes on October 19, 2012 and they made their home in Sherman with their children. An active member of Faith Church, she played in the orchestra, sang in special groups, and taught Sunday School.
Tireless in her support of other cancer survivors, Christina directed much energy toward supporting Relay for Life, becoming the county's top fundraiser. Always more interested in others than in herself, she refused to dwell on herself and when asked how she was doing, she would shift the conversation back to the other person. With rare talents, this fine young woman with a servant's heart will be sorely missed by her family, friends, co-workers and Church family. Our consolation is that she has realized the most important thing in her life-being with her Savior in Heaven.
Surviving her are her husband, Greg and their four children-Ashlyn Grace Richards, Jordan Alexander Richards, Parker Scott Estes and Catherine Olivia Estes, all of Sherman. Also surviving are her parents Mike and Linda Rutkoski of Sherman and sister Cathryn Toderash and husband Jason of Winnipeg, Canada; Sonnie Estes, mother-in-law, and Todd and Jennifer Estes and Jake and Montserrat Estes, brothers-in-law and sisters-in law all of Sherman. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive her. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Joe and Alice Valverde and father-in-law Larry Estes.
Final services celebrating Christina's life are scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at Faith Church of Sherman, Texas. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11:00am. Interment will be at West Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Senior Pastor Ryan Cernero, Associate Pastors Dr. Aaron Cernero and Eli Brown, and Minister of Prayer Caleb Dupuis. Music will provided by the Faith Church Choir and Orchestra. Pallbearers will be Joey Bradley, John Bradley, Jarod Dutton, Jake Estes, Nick Estes, Todd Estes, Carlos Rivas, and Hunter Rutkoski. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Jackson, Ron Kumler, Matthew Rutkoski, and Patrick Rutkoski. Memorial donations in Christina's honor may be made to the Family Life Center Fund at Faith Church, 1800 Heritage Parkway, Sherman 75092, or the Hope Cancer Retreat at 26904 Brentwood Road, Splendora, Texas 77372. Christina chose Waldo Funeral Home to assist with her funeral.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019