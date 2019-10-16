Home

Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
111 Burney St
Colbert, OK 74733
(580) 296-2262
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
111 Burney St
Colbert, OK 74733
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memory Cemetery Pavilion
Colbert,, OK
Christine Odella Mattingly Obituary
Christine Odella Mattingly, 79, of Colbert, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Garden of Memory Cemetery Pavilion in Colbert. Roy Burpo will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cunningham Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, David Burpo of Colbert; daughter, Deborah Mattingly of Sherman; sons, Brian Mattingly of Colbert, and Ricky Mattingly of Calera; sisters, Syble Brown, Barbara Jack, and Odessa Trout; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.cunninghamfuneralhomesok.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
