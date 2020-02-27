|
Christine Robertson went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020. She was surrounded by those who loved and cared for her as she peacefully met in Heaven with Jesus. Christine lived at Focused Care in Sherman for the last 14 years of her life. She made numerous friends along the way who were all impacted by her loving nature and witty, dry humor. A few of the things that Christine loved were Elvis, reading the Bible and wearing red lipstick. She loved Jesus, life and doing for herself. I feel I speak for all of us when I say those that touch our lives, touch our hearts. We are caregivers that become family through those lives that we touch. Christine will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial held in her honor at Focused Care of Sherman, 817 W. Center St. at 10am, Sunday, March 1.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020