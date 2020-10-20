1/1
CHRISTOPHER JOHN BARNETT
Christopher John Barnett, age 29, of Denison, TX, passed away from a very unfortunate MVA accident on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Christopher was born on February 6, 1991 in Denison, TX to John D. & Lori Arnold Barnett. Christopher worked in construction as a welder. He was a very giving person and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
CHRIS LOVED THE LORD AND WAS A faithful Christian. He loved his family deeply as well as church family, and many close friends. He had his associates degree and was a master welder by trade. He attended Denison ISD and Pottsboro ISD. He graduated from Denison and attended Grayson College. He studied classical guitar and welding. He loved to play his guitar, shoot his guns, build guitars and fix things and help others. He was a kind loving son, amazing brother, adoring uncle and honorable man. He adored his only Niece, Kinslee Barnett, and enjoyed spending time with her. Their bond is unending. The love of his life was Paige Edward's whom he planned to MARRY and start a family. He loved taking care of her and cooking for and with her. Chris was a generous man with a tender heart for the ones he loved. His impact on those who knew him was deep. His faith was strong and abundant. He loved serving at his church. He was a member of the Shannon Church of Christ in Denison and was always willing to wait on the Lord's Table or lead singing if needed. There are no words to fill the unending void that has been left in his death. He will be forever remembered by the ones who loved him.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents; John & Lori Barnett of Denison, TX, his sister; Brittani Barnett of Denison, TX, his future finance', "The Love of His Life"; Paige Edwards, his niece; Kinslee Barnett, his grandmother; Clara Mayhue of Denison, TX, his grandmother; Ann Arnold of Kemp, OK, other extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his three grandfathers; Ray Mayhue , J. Barnett and Johnny Arnold and his grandmother; Sandra Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at the Breezeway Mausoleum at Cedarlawn Cemetery, Sherman, TX with Brother Hollis Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Cemetery. Family & friends visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 5 - 6 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Workman of Ft Worth, TX, Anthony Acoba of Sherman, TX, Max Brownlee of McKinney, TX and Michael Sanders of Pottsboro, TX.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations made to Tiptons Orphan Home, Wounded Warriors or Back The Blue.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
