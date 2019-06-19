Memorial services for Christopher Lee Davis, age 40, of Princeton, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.

Christopher was called home to Jesus on Friday, June 14, 2019.

He was born in McKinney on January 17, 1979 the son of James Doyle Davis and Linda Gail Eades Davis. Christopher was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was able to make people smile regardless of the situation. Christopher was a very loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his one sister, Linda Michelle Davis of Howe; two brothers, Doyle Eugene Davis and wife Lorenda of Sherman, and Alan Dale Davis and Stephanie of Paris. He is also survived by numerous friends.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, James and Linda Davis; grandparents, Doyle and Wilma Davis and Clarence and Frankie Eades.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

