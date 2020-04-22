Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
CHRISTOPHER MYRICK

CHRISTOPHER MYRICK Obituary
Christopher Gene Myrick, age 31, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.
Christopher is survived by his family, parents, Debbie and Chris Myrick, sister, Ashley Myrick, aunts, uncles, great aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Christopher will be cremated and rest in peace at home with his parents. A celebration of Christopher's life is pending and will be announced once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main St., in Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020
