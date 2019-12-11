|
Christopher Neal Lock, 58, of Van Alstyne, Texas, Passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2019, in Plano, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lock, of Van Alstyne, Mother, Gladys Lock, of Michigan, Sister, Julie and husband Bob Vanderhoff, of Michigan, Daughter Kinsey Lock, of Van Alstyne, Son, Jacob Lock of Pilot Point, Stepdaughter Chelsea and husband Nathan Witcher, and 2 grandchildren Hallie and Rylan Witcher Of Van Alstyne.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, With Brian McWorther, officiating. Service are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019