SHERMAN - Christopher Scott Rogers, 45, of Sherman, died April 5, 2019.
A funeral service will be April 12 at First Melissa Baptist Church. Trey Graham will Officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Rogers and three sons Jaxon, Austin, and Hunter, brother Troy (Jennifer) Crane.
Flowers and donations are being received by First Melissa Baptist Church.
www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
