Cindy Johnson Martin, a loving mother, daughter, and sister was welcomed into the presence of her Lord on April 3, 2019 at the age of 46 in Sherman, Texas. Cindy was born to Tom and Peggy Johnson on June 29, 1972 in Denison, Texas. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Victory Life Church in Sherman, Texas. She also worked as a registered nurse.

Cindy is survived by her son, Spencer Martin of Sherman, Texas. Daughters: Mollie Martin of Sherman, Texas, Rylanne Martin of Sherman, Texas, Haylee Martin of Sherman, Texas, Hannah Martin of Sherman, Texas and Preslie Rogers of Sherman, Texas. Parents, Tom and Peggy Johnson of Sherman, Texas. Sisters: Christy Wagnitz and husband Tom of Sherman, Texas, Robin Mata and husband Elizar of Sherman, Texas. Brother: Ryan Johnson and wife Mandy of Sherman, Texas. She is also survived by ten nieces and nephews.

Cindy is preceded in death by her grandparents: Leonard and Tommie Jean Johnson, and Leonard and Margie Stanfield.

Family hour for Cindy Johnson Martin will be 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday April 7, at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Services are at 10 a.m. Monday April 8, at Victory Life in Sherman, Texas. Following will be burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma with Brandon Johnson, Jessie Lewis, Todd Stanfield, Randy Stan field, Wesley Stanfield, and Terry Brown serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Victory Life Children's Camp, https://campvictory.info/giving/ or mail donations to 3412 W. University Blvd, Durant, Oklahoma 74701.

Services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla.