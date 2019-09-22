|
Clara Jewel "Snookie" Northcutt
BONHAM - Clara Jewel "Snookie" Northcutt, 84, of Bonham, died on Saturday at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Living Word Church of God. Pastor Ernest Brown and Pastor Eddy Prince will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Berton Northcutt and sister, Shirley Farris.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, TX from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019