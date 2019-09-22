Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Living Word Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Northcutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Northcutt

Send Flowers
Clara Northcutt Obituary
Clara Jewel "Snookie" Northcutt
BONHAM - Clara Jewel "Snookie" Northcutt, 84, of Bonham, died on Saturday at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Living Word Church of God. Pastor Ernest Brown and Pastor Eddy Prince will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Berton Northcutt and sister, Shirley Farris.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, TX from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.