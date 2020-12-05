Clarence Garvin Stroud was born September 30, 1931 to Clarence Fletcher and Bessie Bell Stroud. He lived in Van Alstyne for most of his life and spent his last years in Maine. He was known as Garvin, but to most (related or not) he was simply called Pops. He went home to glory on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He is survived by his sister Naoma Trammel and brother David Stroud; son and daughter in law, Jeff and Tammy Stroud; daughter, Cathy (Stroud) Guererro; and son and daughter in law, Tom and Rachel Stroud; as well as nine grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his daughter Anita (Stroud) Miller. He worked for the City of Sherman for 36 years and in all of this time, he missed only five days of work – a fact he was incredibly proud of. His prized possession was the watch he was given upon retirement. He always commented that it 'kept great time' and if someone bought a new watch it was the question he always asked. This man had a smile for every person and made each day brighter for those that knew him. His years in Van Alstyne were spent mowing yards after work and he ate many meals at Quick Check, enjoying those he dined with and the employees that worked there.
He loved to have a great time. He enjoyed building fires, showing off his dance moves – even in church, as he loved gospel music vehemently. His family was his passion and greatest love. You could always find him visiting with family if he was not at work or mowing a yard. He made sure others around him ate well past being full and he never skipped dessert. He was a loving and giving man and wouldn't hesitate to give you his last bill, saying nothing of an empty wallet as long as the recipient's heart was full. He will be mourned by many, but his death will bring great a celebration in heaven with Jesus whom he was ready to meet. We are all thankful for this life we were blessed to share with him. And it will be a happy day when we meet him again in glory.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home.
