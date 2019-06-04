Claud Crook, age 83, of Whitesboro, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Born January 19, 1936 in Sherman, Texas to Dal Harden Crook and Sarah Jones Crook. He started school at Hagerman, Texas, the family moved to Pottsboro due to Lake Texoma coming into Hagerman. He completed elementary school in Pottsboro and graduated from Denison High School in 1954. Claud married Lowaine Clement on June 17, 1955 at Georgetown Baptist Church. He was a long standing Southern Baptist deacon and a member of Bones Chapel Church in Whitesboro. In his early years he operated heavy equipment. Then later he was employed by Hale Manufacturing Company for two decades, beginning as a welder and moving into sales, then finally into administration. Later he worked as a self-employed welder. His interest included horses and playing bluegrass and gospel guitar.

Claud was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, three sisters, sons, Russell Wayne Crook and Marc Allen Crook; best friend and father-in-law Edgel Clement; and loving mother-in-law Luella Hale Clement.

He is survived by his wife, Lowaine Crook of the home; two daughters, Sheri Suggs and husband, Johnny of Calumet, Okla, Beth Hale and husband, Darryl of Pilot Point; four grandchildren, John Suggs and wife, Becca of Calumet, Okla, Angi Gilbert and husband, John of Hinton, Okla., Brant Hale and wife, Abby of

Blanchard, Okla, and Hillary Strahan and husband, Rudy of Owensboro, KY; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany, Garrett, Tucker and Izzie Gilbert, Emma Griffin, Lucy Hale, Sloane Strahan and the eighth one to arrive this fall; one daughter-in law, Liz Crook Goin and husband, Mike of Farmersville; and sister Martha Garvin and husband, Ronnie of Pottsboro.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Suggs, Darryl Hale, John Suggs, Brant Hale, John Gilbert and Rudy Strahan.

Funeral services for Claud will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Bones Chapel Church in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Scott Jordan. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery north of Pottsboro. There will be a time of visitation held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro, TX.

Memorials can be made to Bones Chapel Church, PO Box 310 Whitesboro, TX 76273.

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 4, 2019