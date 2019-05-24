Claude Joseph Saunier, age 95, of Whitesboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born January 2, 1924 in Convent, Louisiana, the oldest son of Claude and Lola Saunier. he was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Jackie Saunier.

He is survived by siblings, Dolly Ann Villarreal and Donald Saunier; children, Debbie Saunier and Clete Saunier; grandchildren, Esther Sharp, Clete Saunier, Jr., Jenna Saunier, Jacquelyn Saunier and Cathryn Saunier; and great-grandchild, Arya Saunier.

Claude grew up in Convent and joined the U.S. Navy the day after his 17th birthday, January 1941. He proudly served in the Pacific Theater during World War II as a Machinist's Mate 1st Class. After the war he returned to California where he married his longtime fiancé, Betty (Jackie) Klas. They moved to Dallas in 1952 and relocated to Whitesboro in 1975. Claude and Jackie were married for 65 years prior to her death in 2012.

A private family interment was held on Thursday under the direction of Geo. J. Carroll & Son of Gainesville. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a gathering on Saturday, May 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church, 293 Friendship Rd., Sherman, TX 75092.

The family wishes to acknowledge with sincere gratitude the kind and loving care Claude received during his last days at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas. And to thank Wesley Village Assisted Living of Denison, Texas for their nurturing care and friendship during his nearly three year residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Claude's name to Wesley Village, 2800 Loy Lake Road, Denison, TX 75020, or to the .

You may sign the online registry at www.geojcarroll.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 24, 2019