WHITEWRIGHT–Claude Wilburn Haston was born on June 14, 1930 in Leona, Texas to Willie Plez Haston and Addie Thorpe Haston. He passed away at his home in Whitewright, Texas on August 31, 2020 at the age of 90 years.
Claude proudly served his nation in the U.S. Air Force retiring after 20 years as a Master Seargent. He served during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He married Ina Maudean "Dean" Bennett on July 13, 1951 at Gainesville, Texas. They were married for over 56 years when she passed away in 2007. Together they made a home and raised their five children.
He is survived by daughter, Donna K. Uphold and husband Don of Yuma, Tennessee; son, Claude Haston, Jr. and wife Jamiah of Oceanside, California; daughter, Pamela J. Ulmer of Whitewright; son, Donald J. Haston and wife Teresa of Tom Bean; son, Michael Haston and wife Laura of McKinney; 13 Grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dean Haston; brothers Cecil, Lloyd and Doyle Haston; and sisters Addie Mae and Nellie Mae Haston, and Nettie Haston Dean.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas. Eddie McCartney will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Whitewright, Texas. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force, Sheppard Air Force Base.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com