Clayton Jack was born August 30, 1929 in Ottumwa, Iowa to John and Iva Johnston. He attended Ottumwa High School and following graduation he joined the United States Air Force. He served his country from 1948 to 1952 and was awarded the Japan Occupation Ribbon, the Korean Service Medal, a
Good Conduct Medal and the United Nations Ribbon. While stationed at Perrin Field in Sherman, Texas, he met and married Jackie Marie Barron in March of 1949. He and Jackie had three children, Jack Paul, Jerry, and Joni. Clayton, who was called Jack by his family and friends, enjoyed a long career as a welder and shop manager. He worked for the McLaughin Body Company in Moline, Illinois, and TEREX Reedrill in Sherman, Texas. Jack and his wife, Jackie spent their retirement traveling across the United States often with their four grandchildren in tow.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother, Jim Johnston of Campbell Island, Illinois, his oldest son, Jack Paul, and his wife, Jackie Marie. He is survived by his son, Jerry Johnston and wife Cindy; daughter, Joni Henson and husband Michael and former daughter in law Nancy Johnston Clay and husband Calvin, sister in law Doris Brownfield and husband TJ, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
He has 4 grandchildren including granddaughter Joni Marie and husband Jeff Hanka, grandson, John and wife, Amanda Johnston, grandson, Nat McWilliams and grandson Jeremy Killian, grandson Ryan and wife, Ginger Henson, David and wife Greta Henson. His great grandchildren include Kyle McWilliams, Chelsea McWilliams, Stephen Reid Hanka, Corinne Hanka, Reese Johnston, James and wife Misty Mira, Natalia and husband Dylan Horseman, Isabella Henson and Michael Henson.
Clayton Jack will be laid to rest at Carson Cemetery in Ector, Texas on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. The United States Air Force will accord military honors.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019