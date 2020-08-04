1/1
CLEATIUS BERNICE JONES
Cleatius Bernice Jones, 91, of Gainesville, Texas was called home to Jesus on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Cleatius was born on March 8, 1929 to John and Flora (Underwood) Cavin in Ethel, Texas. She married Raymond Lee Jones in Dallas, Texas on December 10, 1945. She was a member of the Collinsville Church of Christ. Cleatius enjoyed quilting, painting on canvas and was an avid supporter of the SPCA, St. Jude's, Meals on Wheels program and the Wounded Warriors project.
She is survived by her son, John Jones of Gainesville, daughter, Tonda Bryant of Gainesville, grandchildren, Darrell Jackson Jr. of Italy, TX.; Robert Bryant, Cassie Shelton and Bart Bryant all of Gainesville; eight great-grandchildren and nephew, Wayne McCorkle.
Cleatius was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jones, daughter, Janice Jones, parents, John and Flora Cavin and brothers, Jr. Cavin and William Cavin.
Graveside services honoring Cleatius will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Collinsville Cemetery in Collinsville, TX, officiated by Ricky Patterson. A time of visitation will be held for friends and family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
