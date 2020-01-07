|
|
|
HONEY GROVE-Clermont Dale Pickett, age 84 of Windom, TX died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Honey Grove Nursing Center, in Honey Grove, TX.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Windom Baptist Church in Windom, TX. Rev. Dave Cash will officiate. Interment will follow at Windom Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church starting at 9:00AM.
He is survived by his sons Mark Pickett of Windom, TX and Ronnie Pickett and wife Tina of McKinney, TX; one granddaughter; one grandson; and two sisters Lilly White of Mesquite, TX, and Clara Clark of Longview, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020