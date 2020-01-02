Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
La Prada Church of Christ
Mesquite, TX
CLETA COKER Obituary
Cleta Colleen Coker, age 94, of Garland, TX passed away surrounded by her friends and family on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She is survived by her children; Norman Coker of Garland, TX, Walter Coker and wife Diana of McKinney, TX, Ron Coker and wife Karen of Garland, TX. 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at La Prada Church of Christ in Mesquite, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
