Cleta Colleen Coker, age 94, of Garland, TX passed away surrounded by her friends and family on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She is survived by her children; Norman Coker of Garland, TX, Walter Coker and wife Diana of McKinney, TX, Ron Coker and wife Karen of Garland, TX. 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at La Prada Church of Christ in Mesquite, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020