The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Cleta Mae "Kitty" (Buster) Strause


1932 - 2019
Cleta Mae "Kitty" (Buster) Strause Obituary
Cleta 'Kitty' Mae (Buster) Strause, 87, of Sherman, Texas, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m.
Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the Mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorial may be made to or a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com .
Kitty was born February 3, 1932 in Fairport, Iowa to Harold and Fern (Dusenberry) Buster, the fourth of seven children. September 3, 1950 Kitty married Howard Strause in New Era, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2012. They lived in Davenport until 1978, when the family moved to Texas with Oscar Mayer. Kitty quickly found a home with Trinity Lutheran Church. She was active in all aspects of the church and her local community.
Kitty lived her a life by setting an example for all. The greatest gift she gave her children and family was instilling her love for Jesus. She will be greatly missed by all.
Those left cherishing her memory include her daughters, Tina (Al) Hogan of Urbana, MO, Sandy (Ricky) Perkins of Bells, Texas; daughter-in-law, Carol Strause of Davenport, Iowa; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister, Mary Butcher of Muscatine, IA; brothers, Bill (Gloria) Buster of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Jerry (Jane) Busterof San Antonio, TX.
In addition to her parents and husband Kitty was preceded in death by her son, Steve Strause; sister, Betty (Buster) Wildt; brothers, Melvin Buster and Robert Buster.
"A life well lived is a life eternal"
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 18, 2019
