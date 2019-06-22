|
|
|
Cleta Pearl Davis, 92, died Thursday at Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Family visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, at Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Pastor Jerry Coffman will officiate.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Sharon Harmon, one son, Jim Davis, one granddaughter, and three great-grand-children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cleta's name to Parkside Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 22, 2019
Read More