Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cleta Pearl Davis Obituary
Cleta Pearl Davis, 92, died Thursday at Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Family visitation will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, at Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Pastor Jerry Coffman will officiate.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Sharon Harmon, one son, Jim Davis, one granddaughter, and three great-grand-children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cleta's name to Parkside Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 22, 2019
