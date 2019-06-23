Cleta Pearl Davis, a long-time resident of Denison, was called to her heavenly home on June 20, 2019, with her daughter, Sharon and her fiancée, Mike, by her side. She lived in the Lindan Park Home in Richardson but had been in Methodist Hospital for several days battling pneumonia and its accompanying issues which proved to be just too much for her at 92 years old.

Cleta was born December 21, 1926 in Bailey, Texas and grew up and attended school there. She married Bill Davis and they settled in Denison where she continued to live until 2017. Cleta was preceded in death by her husband, son Mike and daughter Jerry Sue. She is survived by one daughter Sharon Harmon and her financee Mike Harrison, one son Jim Davis, one granddaughter Kimberly Matlack and husband Jeremy along with 3 great grandchildren.

Cleta was a long-time member of Parkside Baptist Church and was a dedicated employee of Central Freight Lines for many years as a Billing Clerk. After her retirement from Central, she and Bill enjoyed several RV trips to such places as Red River, NM, Colorado and Beavers Bend. Prior to her sister's (Lennie) passing, they had a good time every Saturday comparing grocery ads and spending the day shopping for the best sale prices. She successfully managed her rental property for many years, was an excellent cook, and was always a savvy businesswoman. Throughout her life, Cleta had a quick wit and sense of humor which she never lost even as she gradually lost her vision to Macular Degeneration. Her surprising quips will certainly be missed.

Visitation and a service honoring Cleta's life will be handled by Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. The visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Fisher's, and a service honoring her life and officiated by Pastor Jerry Coffman will be held at 10am Monday, June 24, at Fisher's with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery at Valley Creek (near Leonard, TX).

Pallbearers for the service will be James Gaddis, Billy Jackson, Pete Hartin, Don Brewster, Ven Hammonds, and Jerry Rawlins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cleta's name to Parkside Baptist Church.

