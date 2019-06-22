Cleva Jo Ferguson, 78 of Conroe Texas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Conroe TX . She was cremated per her request.

Cleva Jo was born August 23, 1940 in Randolph, Texas, the daughter of RE. and Diola Blackerby. She married Bobby Frank Ferguson on June 4, 1958 in Durant, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death, July 31, 1996.

She graduated from Bonham High School with honors in 1958. Cleva Jo had worked as assistant manager of Retail Merchants of Sherman, TX, Manager of Hub Federal Credit Union, Lubbock, TX. and Vice President of Columbus AFB Credit Union, Columbus, Ms before retiring.

She was a member of East Baptist Church. Her passion in life was loving her children. She loved to help other people. Cleva Jo touched the hearts of many and will be remembered for her loving smile.

Surviving are her sons; Ken Ferguson and wife Sheri, Sherman, Tx; Jeff Ferguson and wife Becky, Conroe, Tx; Grandsons: Michael Ferguson, Brandon Ferguson both of Lubbock, Tx.; Logan Ferguson, Conroe, Tx., Granddaughter: Samantha Ferguson, Conroe, Tx.;Great-grand children; Hannah Ferguson, Hunter Ferguson and Kellan Ferguson, Lubbock, TX. Brothers: Bobby Blackerby, Bonham, TX, Eugene Blackerby, Randolph, Tx.,Sister: Sandra Bailey, Alvarado, TX. Many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters; Peggy Shelley and Vonnie Langley.

Memorials can be made to Diabetes Foundation or or .

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 22, 2019