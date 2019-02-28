|
|
|
A memorial service for Clifford Calvin (C.C.) Daniel, Jr., who passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. His son David and grandson Phillip Daniel will be officiating the service. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
C.C. was born on December 2, 1941 in Sherman and passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 at his home.
C.C. is survived be his son, David and wife Tonya, grandson Phillip and wife Ashley, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews,and many friends and his loving dog, Doobie.
Service are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sigh the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More