A memorial service for Clifford Calvin (C.C.) Daniel, Jr., who passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home, will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. His son, David, and grandson Phillip Daniel will officiate the service. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

C.C. was born on December 2, 1941 in Sherman, Texas to Clifford Calvin 'Tip' Daniel, Sr. and Billie Gardner Daniel. He was raised in Sherman and attended Sherman schools, graduating from Sherman High School in 1960. C.C. started working in the family business at Coca Cola where his father, Tip, was the General Manager. He shared the same philosophy that his father had that anyone who wanted a Coke product could get it, day or night. Following the passing of his dad, C.C. became the General Manager of the plant in 1978. C.C. lived and breathed Coca Cola. He was a loyal customer and enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia. When he retired in 1985, C.C. began Danco Snax, a Tom's distributorship in Sherman.

C.C. and the late Jane Daniel adopted a son, David Leon Daniel, in 1972. He married Elizabeth 'Betty' Daniel on November 25, 1985 and she preceded him in death January 24, 2019.

He was a well-traveled man and has been to Europe, Asia, and South America. C.C. was a gentle soul and had a passion for his family and his animals. He loved the outdoors and spent the last 39 years living on Lake Texoma. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

C.C. is survived by his son, David and wife Tonya, of Calera, Oklahoma; grandson, Phillip and wife Ashley of Sherman; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and friends, and his loving dog, Doobie. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019