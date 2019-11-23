|
|
Cliff Jones was born May 9, 1942 at Scipio, Oklahoma in Pittsburg County. He attended school at Lone Grove, Stuart and Savanna.
He passed from this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:00 PM, in Sherman.
Cliff's father was James E Jones, born June 23, 1892 in Indianola in Indian Territory and died in 1969. Cliff's mother was Alta Mae Jones born February 9, 1895 in Checotah in Indian Territory. She also preceded him in death.
James E. Jones and Alta Mae were married in 1918 and they had 10 children. Their children include, Martha Jones (died at birth), Everett Jones (died in his teens of Polio), Lula Logan, James C. Jones, Helen Scott, Annalene Stacey, Orville Jones, Louise Whatley, Herbert Jones and Clifford E. Jones. The family lived on a farm where they raised peanuts, cotton and cucumbers. Also from Savanna are Alta's brother, Noah Jay and sister, Pearl Hobbs. The only living relatives are Lois Mills Strickland and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Joy Smith Jones, who was the Extension Home Economist for Bryan County for 25 years. They lived in Marietta, OK, Durant, OK and Sherman, TX. He worked for Green Spray Grocery, First United Bank at Durant as a Courier. He retired from Northwest Heights School working in the Maintenance Department for 10 years. Cliff also worked for Sam's Club and received the High Five Award which is an award voted on by the customers for his outstanding service.
Music was an important part of his life. He took lessons from Sylvia Burgin, Larry Welborn, a guitarist who played for Buddy Holly and David Welborn and his wife Debbie. He was a leader of Victory Singers, a gospel group who played for nursing homes in Bryan County and Denison, Texas.
He loved people. He had a great sense of humor, even when he was very sick with a high fever his sense of humor never wavered. He was a sweet and kind listening friend, who loved people.
A memorial visitation will be held at Waldo Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. There will be a memorial visitation held at Gordon Funeral Home 221 N. 3rd Street in Durant, OK on December 5, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM and at a later date family visitation in McAlester, OK with a burial to follow at Savanna, OK.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019