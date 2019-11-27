Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Clifford Ray Parker

Clifford Ray Parker Obituary
Clifford Ray Parker, 76, of Bonham, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Memorial services are pending for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Boatner of Achille; son, Troy Vanhooser of Flint, TX; sisters, Linda Kyle of Bonham, Lovita Wooley of Palo Pinto, TX, and Bobbie Wright of Kingswood, TX; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
