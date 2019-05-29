Clifford Raymond Pillars soul departed the earthly plane to Heaven Saturday morning on 25 May 2019. The day before he passed away, he celebrated his 39th Anniversary with the love of his life, his beautiful wife, lover, and partner, Mary Lou Pillars.

Clifford was born on 25 Feb 1942 in Redondo Beach, CA.

His major passion was spending time with his wife either doing or helping with the various chores that needed to be done or dancing in the rain or during the sunset on the front deck with each other. He absolutely loved having his family together with he and Mary on those special days and even on regular days. In his spare time, he liked going boating and camping, as well as watching hours and hours of television with the sound muted.

In his lifetime he was an oilfield worker, a newspaperman, a truck driver but, most importantly he was a father and a husband. For the last 18 years Clifford was a dedicated and loyal truck driver for Lattimore/Sunset Logistics.

He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Eltha Pillars; his brother Wendell Pillars; and his mother-n-law Wynema Lou Perkins.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 39 years, Mary Lou; sons, Richard Pillars, Sherman Cooper, and Jason Pillars; and daughters Shelly Pillars and Charlotte Smith and Deborah Park. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrea Pillars, Rachel Puente, Rebekah Pillars, Sarah Pillars, Ciera Cooper, Brilynn Cooper, Kendall Cooper, Jacob Bone, Robert Pillars, Charlotte Pillars, Jerri Pillars, Jason Pillars, Angel Nazary, Chris Storz, Hannah Storz, Jessica Kelly, Veronica Flowers; great-grandchildren Corina Puente, Tristan Young, Oliver Pillars-Guice, Raymond Pillars, Kyan Pillars, Natalie Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Alexis Kelly, Grayson Storz, Gauge Storz, and Alex Storz. His nieces and nephews include Brandy Smith and her husband Philip and son Blake, Tami Rowland and husband Cade, Wynema Vanzant, Thomas Richardson and his wife Brenda, Julie, Lucy-Ann Kirkland, and Emily Scheibe; sibling Charlsey Richardson; and sister-n-law Pam Vanzant.

He was one of the lights of our lives and because of him our world is much brighter. He is and will forevermore be missed. He will always be in our hearts.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, May 29 at Waldo Funeral

Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at Waldo Funeral Home with Dr. Cherie Fry officiating. Burial will follow at Dixie Cemetery. The register book can be

signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019