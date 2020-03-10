Home

Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323

CLIFTON AHHAITTY

CLIFTON AHHAITTY Obituary
Clifton Ahhaitty, age 80, of Denison, Texas passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. Clifton was born February 7, 1940 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Irene (Yellowfish) Ahhaitty and Walter Ahhaitty Sr.
Clifton is survived by his spouse, Allene Viola Davis Ahhaitty; son Clifton Rick Ahhaitty; daughters Karisa Couch, Cheryl Chalouhi, Mary Lathum, sisters Kay Ahhaitty Smits and Patti Ahhaitty Cravatt.
Clifton was preceded in death by; son Richard Ray Stockman; father Walter Ahhaitty Sr. and mother Irene(Yellowfish) Ahhaitty; brother Melvin Ahhaitty; sisters Shirley Sokey, Barbara Ahhaitty and sister Carol Ahhaitty.
He married his wife Allene October 9, 1970 in Durant, Oklahoma. Clifton joined the Airforce was trained as a Medic. He served as Airforce Corman Sargent from 1965-1969. He was also a member of Trinity Lighthouse Church, member of CVIA, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club.
A funeral service will occur Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Trinity Lighthouse Church, Denison, TX, with pastor Raymond England officiating, burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Calera, OK.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Ahhaitty family. Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison has been entrusted with the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
