Clifton Lewis Hogan Jr., age 69, passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Hogan is survived by his beloved family, life partner, Sandra Stallion of Denison, TX; daughter, Tia Marie Haywood of Denison, TX; son, Eric McDade of Southlake, TX; four grandchildren, sister, Nancy Bryant of Denison, TX; three nieces, one nephew, and extended family.

Funeral service for Mr. Hogan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Kelly officiating. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

