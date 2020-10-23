1/
CLIFTON LEWIS HOGAN, JR.
Clifton Lewis Hogan Jr., age 69, passed away, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Hogan is survived by his beloved family, life partner, Sandra Stallion of Denison, TX; daughter, Tia Marie Haywood of Denison, TX; son, Eric McDade of Southlake, TX; four grandchildren, sister, Nancy Bryant of Denison, TX; three nieces, one nephew, and extended family.
Funeral service for Mr. Hogan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Josh Kelly officiating. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
