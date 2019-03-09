|
Clifton (Cliff) Manley, age 77 of Bonham, died Wednesday March 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sunday March 10, at Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham iwth Bro. Mark Posey officiating. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Wise Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Billie Jean Manley; children Rhonda (Kenneth) How ery of Ft. Worth, Patricia (Billy) Wolford of Williamsport, Tn, Stephanie Hobbs of Bon ham, Pam (Tim) Bruner of Ravenna, Vickie Rains of Sherman, Lisa Bowen of Bonham; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Steve Manley of Snyder and Allen Manley of Lubbock.
An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
